Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Live Streaming: Premier League 2025-26 Match Schedule, Telecast, Where to Watch

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Live Streaming: The first Saturday of the Premier League 2025-26 kicks off between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park.
Both teams finished level on 66 points last season, with Newcastle edging out Villa for fifth place due to goal difference, securing Champions League football. Villa, under Unai Emery, aim to leverage their strong home form—unbeaten in 21 home games across all competitions, including five wins in their last six against Newcastle—to exact revenge for a 5-1 opening-day defeat to Newcastle in 2023.
Newcastle, managed by Eddie Howe, face challenges with a poor pre-season (no wins) and the absence of star striker Alexander Isak, who is reportedly on strike amid transfer speculation. Villa’s solid pre-season, including a 4-0 win over Roma and a 2-0 victory against Villarreal, contrasts with Newcastle’s struggles, making the hosts favorites. Expect a competitive, high-scoring game given both teams’ attacking quality and defensive vulnerabilities.