Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Live Streaming: Premier League 2025-26 Match Schedule, Telecast, Where to Watch

By MyKhel Staff

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Live Streaming: The first Saturday of the Premier League 2025-26 kicks off between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park.

Both teams finished level on 66 points last season, with Newcastle edging out Villa for fifth place due to goal difference, securing Champions League football. Villa, under Unai Emery, aim to leverage their strong home form—unbeaten in 21 home games across all competitions, including five wins in their last six against Newcastle—to exact revenge for a 5-1 opening-day defeat to Newcastle in 2023.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United

Newcastle, managed by Eddie Howe, face challenges with a poor pre-season (no wins) and the absence of star striker Alexander Isak, who is reportedly on strike amid transfer speculation. Villa’s solid pre-season, including a 4-0 win over Roma and a 2-0 victory against Villarreal, contrasts with Newcastle’s struggles, making the hosts favorites. Expect a competitive, high-scoring game given both teams’ attacking quality and defensive vulnerabilities.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Key Players to Watch

  • Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins, who scored 16 goals and provided 7 assists last season, is a major threat, especially at home, where he has been involved in seven goals against Newcastle.
  • Newcastle United: Anthony Gordon, likely to play as a false nine in Isak’s absence, is a key attacking outlet, though his fitness is in doubt due to an ankle issue.

Team News

  • Aston Villa: Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is suspended after a red card last season, with Marco Bizot set to debut in goal. Morgan Rogers (ankle), Ross Barkley (knock), and Andres Garcia (knock) are doubtful. Jacob Ramsey is ineligible to face his former club after his transfer to Newcastle. New signing Evann Guessand could feature off the bench.
  • Newcastle United: Alexander Isak is absent due to personal reasons (transfer speculation), and Joe Willock is sidelined with an Achilles injury. Anthony Gordon is a doubt but could start. New signings Aaron Ramsdale, Anthony Elanga, and Malick Thiaw may debut.

Head-to-Head (Last 5 Meetings)

  • Aston Villa: 1 win
  • Newcastle United: 3 wins
  • Draws: 1
  • Last meeting: Aston Villa 4-1 Newcastle United (April 19, 2025)

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Live Streaming Details

India

  • Time: 5:00 PM IST
  • TV/Stream: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar

United Kingdom

  • Time: 12:30 PM BST
  • TV/Stream: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App

United States

  • Time: 7:30 AM ET / 4:30 AM PT
  • TV/Stream: USA Network, fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Australia

  • Time: 9:30 PM AEST
  • TV/Stream: Optus Sport

Story first published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 16:19 [IST]
