Aston Villa want Liverpool wonderkid, why they must forget about it

Bengaluru, Aug 30: Aston Villa have made it pretty clear in recent years that they are a pretty ambitious club and are always ready to make a statement in the transfer market.
Over
the
course
of
this
transfer
window,
they
have
welcomed
four
new
and
high-profile
signings
in
the
form
of
Emiliano
Buendia,
Danny
Ings,
Leon
Bailey,
and
Ashley
Young
but
the
Lions
still
have
money
left
to
spend,
thanks
to
the
£100
million
sale
of
their
former
skipper
and
local
lad
Jack
Grealish
to
Manchester
City.
Despite the departure of Grealish, Aston Villa now have a much stronger side in comparison with talented players spread across the pitch. However, if reports in England are to be believed, the Birmingham giants are still looking to explore every opportunity to further improve their squad before the transfer window slams shut.
As latest reports suggest, Dean Smith's side are looking to try their luck with a cheeky £15 million bid for young Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. Aston Villa have been strongly linked with midfielders like James Ward-Prowse of Southampton and Emile Smith-Rowe of Arsenal during the summer and could not bring either with both players have committed their futures to their respective clubs.
It is therefore evident that the Claret and Blue are looking to boost their midfield options but they must forget about bringing Jones from Liverpool. Jones is a Liverpool lad through and through and is one of the most favourite players of Jurgen Klopp at the club. He is considered as one for the future and could well be the face of the club for many years to come along with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harvey Elliott.
On
5
February
2020,
Jones
became
Liverpool's
youngest
ever
captain
at
19
years
and
5
days
and
this
speaks
volumes
regarding
Klopp's
enormous
belief
in
the
20-year-old.
Liverpool have had a very deep midfield department in recent times and despite that, Jones already has 47 first-team appearances to his name which is pretty impressive. If not for his injury troubles last campaign, his number of appearances would have been more.
For
a
significant
part
of
the
first
half
of
the
last
season,
Jones
was
the
most
consistent
player
for
the
Reds
and
was
almost
on
the
verge
of
his
first
senior
call-up
for
England
but
injuries
halted
his
progress.
Jones might be yet to make his first appearance in a Liverpool shirt this season, it is fair to say that his stock has not fallen at Anfield and he will get his fair share of chances as the season progresses. He is an indispensable member of Klopp's squad and unsellable at any price let alone for £15 million.