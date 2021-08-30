Football
Aston Villa want Liverpool wonderkid, why they must forget about it

By

Bengaluru, Aug 30: Aston Villa have made it pretty clear in recent years that they are a pretty ambitious club and are always ready to make a statement in the transfer market.

Over the course of this transfer window, they have welcomed four new and high-profile signings in the form of Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings, Leon Bailey, and Ashley Young but the Lions still have money left to spend, thanks to the £100 million sale of their former skipper and local lad Jack Grealish to Manchester City.

Despite the departure of Grealish, Aston Villa now have a much stronger side in comparison with talented players spread across the pitch. However, if reports in England are to be believed, the Birmingham giants are still looking to explore every opportunity to further improve their squad before the transfer window slams shut.

As latest reports suggest, Dean Smith's side are looking to try their luck with a cheeky £15 million bid for young Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. Aston Villa have been strongly linked with midfielders like James Ward-Prowse of Southampton and Emile Smith-Rowe of Arsenal during the summer and could not bring either with both players have committed their futures to their respective clubs.

It is therefore evident that the Claret and Blue are looking to boost their midfield options but they must forget about bringing Jones from Liverpool. Jones is a Liverpool lad through and through and is one of the most favourite players of Jurgen Klopp at the club. He is considered as one for the future and could well be the face of the club for many years to come along with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harvey Elliott.

On 5 February 2020, Jones became Liverpool's youngest ever captain at 19 years and 5 days and this speaks volumes regarding Klopp's enormous belief in the 20-year-old.

Liverpool have had a very deep midfield department in recent times and despite that, Jones already has 47 first-team appearances to his name which is pretty impressive. If not for his injury troubles last campaign, his number of appearances would have been more.

For a significant part of the first half of the last season, Jones was the most consistent player for the Reds and was almost on the verge of his first senior call-up for England but injuries halted his progress.

Jones might be yet to make his first appearance in a Liverpool shirt this season, it is fair to say that his stock has not fallen at Anfield and he will get his fair share of chances as the season progresses. He is an indispensable member of Klopp's squad and unsellable at any price let alone for £15 million.

Story first published: Monday, August 30, 2021, 13:27 [IST]
