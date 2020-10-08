Atalanta given go-ahead to play Champions League matches in Bergamo

London, October 8: Atalanta have received approval from UEFA to stage Champions League matches at their home stadium in Bergamo this coming season.
The Serie A side have had to play their home European games away from Stadio di Bergamo for the past three seasons due to insufficiencies with the ground.
However, after spending two years at Sassuolo's Mapei Stadium and last season at San Siro - in the Europa League and Champions League respectively - Atalanta are now able to play continental fixtures in their home city.
The ground, recently renamed the Gewiss Stadium for sponsorship reasons, has undergone radical renovation and UEFA confirmed on Wednesday it is now fit for purpose.
Last season's quarter-finalists will take on Ajax in their first Champions League match at the ground on October 27.
Liverpool and Midtjylland will also travel to Bergamo in Group D.