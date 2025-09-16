Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch BAN vs AFG Match 9 in India, UK and USA Online?

Football Athletic Club vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League Match in India, UK and other Countries? By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 21:18 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Athletic Club vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Arsenal are set to begin their UEFA Champions League campaign with an away trip to Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday (September 16).

The fixture marks a return to the Champions League for the Basque side after more than a decade, following their impressive fourth-place La Liga finish last season, while Arsenal arrives with ambitions of building on their semifinal run from last year.

With key players missing for Athletic- Nico Williams injured, Yeray Alvarez suspended, the hosts will look to Oihan Sancet and Iñaki Williams for attacking flair, while Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is expected to deploy his new signings to drive the Gunners' push for a positive start in Europe.

For the English club, Mikel Arteta confirmed the absence of three key players. Bukayo Saka remains sidelined with his hamstring injury, whereas Martin Odegaard is also out after his shoulder injury in the last match against Nottingham. Apart from that, Ben White will also miss the match as Arteta returns to his homeland ahead of a crucial Champions League campaign.

This is a massive encounter for both teams. Arsenal need a positive start to their UCL campaign as they aim another Top 8 finish in the newly revamped Champions League group stages. But the Basque outfit will have their ambitions as well, especially after returning to Europe's elite football after a lengthy gap.

Athletic Club vs Arsenal Predicted Lineups

Athletic Club: Simón; Areso, Vivian, Paredes, Yuri; De Galarreta, Jauregizar, Sancet; I.Williams, Berenguer, Sannadi

Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Merino, Rice; Madueke, Gyökeres, Martinelli

Athletic Club vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Where to Watch Arsenal UCL Match on TV and Online?

Where to watch Athletic Club vs Arsenal in India and at what time?

The match kicks off at 10:15 PM IST on Tuesday, (September 16) and is available on Sony Ten and SonyLiv.

Where to watch Athletic Club vs Arsenal in the UK and at what time?

The game starts at 5:45 PM BST on Tuesday (September 16) and can be watched on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

Where to watch Athletic Club vs Arsenal in the USA and at what time?

The match begins at 12:45 PM EST on Tuesday (September 16) and is broadcast on Paramount+ and TUDN.

Where to watch Athletic Club vs Arsenal in Nigeria and at what time?

The kickoff at 4:45 PM WAT on Tuesday (September 16) can be watched on SuperSport, New World TV, and Canal+ Afrique.

Where to watch Athletic Club vs Arsenal in Australia and at what time?

The match starts at 3:45 AM AEST on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, and is available on Stan Sport.

Where to watch Athletic Club vs Arsenal in Canada and at what time?

The game kicks off at 12:45 PM EST on Tuesday (September 16) with coverage on DAZN.

Where to watch Athletic Club vs Arsenal in Spain and at what time?

The match begins at 6:45 PM CEST on Tuesday (September 16) at Estadio de San Mamés, Bilbao, Spain, but the official broadcast platforms are not listed here.

Where to watch Athletic Club vs Arsenal in Argentina and at what time?

The kickoff is at 12:45 PM ART on Tuesday (September 16) with ESPN likely covering the match.

Where to watch Athletic Club vs Arsenal in Brazil and at what time?

The match starts at 12:45 PM BRT on Tuesday (September 16) and can be watched on TNT Sports (Max/HBO Max) and SBT.

Where to watch Athletic Club vs Arsenal in Mexico and at what time?

The kickoff is at 11:45 AM CST on Tuesday (September 16) and it will be streamed on Max (HBO Max) and Caliente TV.