Atletico Madrid target Chelsea playmaker Fabregas

Bengaluru, October 14: Europa League champions and Spnaish giants Atletico Madrid are keen on signing Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.
Despite the Spanish midfielder saying he would like to stay at Chelsea, no offer is currently on the table from the Blues and Atletico Madrid are already planning a move for him next summer.
Reports in Spain claim that the La Liga title contenders could try to bring the former Arsenal and Barcelona ace back to Spain.
Fabregas, 31, insisted he is happy under new Stamford Bridge boss Maurizio Sarri earlier this week. But the World Cup winner's game-time has been severely limited so far this season, with Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic seemingly leapfrogging him in the midfield pecking order.
And Atletico boss Diego Simeone could offer Fabregas regular football back in his homeland which could give him a chance of regaining his space in the Spain squad.
However, Atletico Madrid are not the only club who have registered an interest, with AC Milan also understood to be chasing the midfielder for a long time now.
Fabregas revealed last week that he is enjoying his time at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Maurizio Sarri: "I wish he came a bit earlier to be honest, it’s a little bit late now in my career. Definitely I’m very happy with him."
"I’d love to stay at the club. I’ve been very happy for the last four years and a half, we’ve had great success, won many things."
“I feel I still have a lot of football left in me but it is now up to the club.”
Fabregas graduated from the academy of Barcelona in Spain but made his name while playing for Arsenal before moving back to Barcelona. He joined Chelsea from the Catalan giants and could be on his way back to Spain if Atletico Madrid manage to get him next summer.