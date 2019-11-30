Atletico vs Barcelona clash headlines La Liga weekend complete with Basque and Valencian derbies

Real vs Alaves
Zinedine Zidane's team have come into ominous form recently, but travel with last season's 1-0 loss at Mendizorrotza fresh in their memories.
Current La Liga top scorer Karim Benzema will also be looking to add to his 10 strikes so far in the 2019-20 season.
Hidden derby
Sometimes called Spain's ‘hidden derby', Valencia against Villarreal brings together rivals from the eastern Costa Blanca.
Los Che took this one 3-0 at Mestalla last season, after the Yellow Submarine had taken the three points on each of their previous three La Liga visits.
Narrow victories
Match starts at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan where third-placed Sevilla welcome bottom team CD Leganes.
Julen Lopetegui's side have specialised in toughing out narrow victories lately, while Lega are showing determination to turn things around under experienced new coach Javier Aguirre.
Blockbuster
The blockbuster tie between Atletico and Barcelona at Wanda Metropolitana Stadium kicks off at 9pm local time (Monday, December 2, 1.30am IST).
Both Ernesto Valverde's men and Diego Simeone's side have come through challenges over the first months of the season and now look ready to fire.