Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Atletico vs Barcelona clash headlines La Liga weekend complete with Basque and Valencian derbies

By
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi will aim for a 25th career goal against Atletico Madrid.

Bengaluru, November 30: The table Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona clash headlines a La Liga weekend schedule which also includes derby clashes in the Basque Country and Valencian region.

Fourth-placed Atletico welcome joint-leaders Barcelona in a fixture which through recent seasons has often been key in deciding the destination of the title, and once again brings together the division's top scorers (Barcelona) and meanest defence (Atletico).

Blaugrana forward Antoine Griezmann will be keen to make his mark on his return to the Wanda Metropolitano, while current team-mate Lionel Messi will aim for a 25th career goal against Atletico, whose coach Diego Simeone wants a first LaLiga victory over Barca in 16 attempts.

Fixtures | Points Table

Real Madrid also go into the weekend joint top of the table and could go clear temporarily at least when they visit Alaves.

Real vs Alaves

Real vs Alaves

Zinedine Zidane's team have come into ominous form recently, but travel with last season's 1-0 loss at Mendizorrotza fresh in their memories.

Current La Liga top scorer Karim Benzema will also be looking to add to his 10 strikes so far in the 2019-20 season.

Hidden derby

Hidden derby

Sometimes called Spain's ‘hidden derby', Valencia against Villarreal brings together rivals from the eastern Costa Blanca.

Los Che took this one 3-0 at Mestalla last season, after the Yellow Submarine had taken the three points on each of their previous three La Liga visits.

Narrow victories

Narrow victories

Match starts at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan where third-placed Sevilla welcome bottom team CD Leganes.

Julen Lopetegui's side have specialised in toughing out narrow victories lately, while Lega are showing determination to turn things around under experienced new coach Javier Aguirre.

Blockbuster

Blockbuster

The blockbuster tie between Atletico and Barcelona at Wanda Metropolitana Stadium kicks off at 9pm local time (Monday, December 2, 1.30am IST).

Both Ernesto Valverde's men and Diego Simeone's side have come through challenges over the first months of the season and now look ready to fire.

(Source: MSL Media)

More ATLETICO MADRID News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, November 30, 2019, 12:02 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue