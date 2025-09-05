Sports Bulletin For Sep 5: From New Base Price For India Jersey Sponsor To Chinnaswasmy To Host First Match Since Stampede

Football Australia Secures Narrow Victory Over New Zealand With Max Balard's Late Goal On Debut In a thrilling friendly match, Max Balard scored an 87th-minute winner for Australia against New Zealand, securing a 1-0 victory at GIO Stadium. Despite New Zealand's strong performance, the Socceroos triumphed thanks to Balard's composure in front of goal. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 17:46 [IST]

Max Balard made a memorable debut for Australia, scoring the decisive goal in the 87th minute to secure a 1-0 victory over New Zealand at GIO Stadium Canberra. Despite New Zealand appearing more likely to score late with 0.56 expected goals compared to Australia's 0.27, the Socceroos thrilled their home supporters by clinching the win.

The match began energetically, with Jordan Bos' deflected cross hitting the post early on. Sarpreet Singh and Chris Wood missed promising opportunities for New Zealand within the first 20 minutes. As the first half drew to a close, both teams came close to scoring again. Connor Metcalfe's powerful shot was saved by Max Crocombe, while Paul Izzo, another Australian debutant, made a smart save against Wood.

Michael Boxall had a significant chance to score for New Zealand just before the hour mark, but Izzo once again denied him with a close-range save. Australia's hopes seemed dashed when Nestory Irankunda headed over the bar in the 82nd minute. However, Balard displayed remarkable composure by controlling the ball and slotting it into the bottom-right corner just two minutes after entering as a substitute.

This victory continued Australia's impressive form in Canberra. The last time they failed to score in an international match there was during a 0-1 loss to Kuwait in March 2009. Remarkably, that was also their last conceded goal in the national capital.

Jordan Bos delivered an outstanding performance as left wing-back. He completed nine passes in the final third and achieved three successful dribbles, along with winning 12 duels throughout the match. His duel wins set a new personal best for Australia since January 28, 2024, against Indonesia when he won eleven duels.

The Socceroos now look forward to maintaining their momentum as they prepare for their next encounter against New Zealand. With Balard's impactful debut and Bos' stellar play, Australia aims to build on this success and continue their strong performances on home soil.