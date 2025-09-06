Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final Match Online And On TV In India?

Football Australia Socceroos Enjoy Thrilling Experience After Dramatic Win Against New Zealand Following a dramatic 1-0 victory over New Zealand, Australia coach Tony Popovic commended his players for an unforgettable experience. Debutant Max Balard scored the winning goal, extending the team's unbeaten streak to ten matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 1:04 [IST]

Australia's coach, Tony Popovic, expressed his delight after his team secured a thrilling win against New Zealand. The Socceroos triumphed 1-0 at GIO Stadium Canberra in the first of two Soccer Ashes friendly matches. Max Balard, making his debut, scored the decisive goal in the 87th minute, just moments after coming on as a substitute for Ryan Teague.

Popovic praised Balard's memorable performance, saying, "I'm certain it'll be a day he'll never forget." He also highlighted the opportunity given to many young players who gained invaluable experience. Despite a challenging first half, the team managed to secure their fifth consecutive victory and extend their unbeaten streak to ten matches.

In addition to Balard's heroics, Popovic introduced Aberdeen forward Nicolas Milanovic and Randers goalkeeper Paul Izzo for their debuts. Izzo impressed by making four crucial saves, including two against Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood. Popovic remarked on Izzo's performance, stating, "The best compliment I can give him is he looked like he belonged."

The coach acknowledged that the game appeared disjointed at times due to numerous changes and players adjusting to new roles. However, he remains optimistic about improving in the upcoming return match in Auckland. "Let's hope we can do better in Auckland," Popovic added.

The match provided a platform for young talents to showcase their skills and gain confidence on an international stage. Popovic emphasised the importance of such experiences for player development and team growth. The victory not only boosted morale but also set a positive tone for future encounters.

As the team prepares for their next challenge in Auckland, there is hope for continued improvement and success. The focus remains on refining strategies and building cohesion among players. With promising performances from newcomers like Balard and Izzo, the Socceroos aim to maintain their winning momentum in upcoming fixtures.