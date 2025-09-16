India set to get new Sponsors after Asia Cup 2025? How much will BCCI earn every match?

Football Barcelona's Camp Nou Return Delayed Again As Renovations Continue For Upcoming LaLiga Matches Barcelona has announced that Camp Nou will not be ready for their next LaLiga match against Getafe, forcing them to continue playing at a smaller venue during ongoing renovations. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 19:26 [IST]

Barcelona have announced that Camp Nou will not be ready for Sunday's LaLiga match against Getafe, necessitating another venue change. The team last played at Camp Nou in May 2023. Since then, they have temporarily moved to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys at Montjuic due to ongoing renovations costing 1.5 billion.

Initially, Barcelona planned to return to Camp Nou for their match against Valencia last Sunday. However, they had to relocate the game to the Estadi Johan Cruyff, which seats 6,000 people and is home to their B team. This change was due to a lack of necessary permits for hosting games at Camp Nou.

On Tuesday, the club confirmed that their upcoming league game would also take place at this smaller venue. They are still unable to secure permission for matches at their iconic stadium. This situation has forced Barcelona to adapt quickly and find alternative solutions.

Barcelona's schedule remains busy despite these challenges. They will travel to face Newcastle United in the Champions League on Thursday. Following that, they are set to play Real Oviedo in LaLiga a week later. These away games add pressure as they continue navigating logistical hurdles.

The team's next two home fixtures include a LaLiga encounter with Real Sociedad on September 28 and a highly anticipated Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain three days after. These matches are crucial for Barcelona as they aim to maintain momentum in both competitions.

The ongoing renovations at Camp Nou have posed significant challenges for Barcelona this season. Despite these obstacles, the team remains focused on performing well in both domestic and international competitions. Their ability to adapt and find temporary solutions demonstrates resilience amid uncertainty surrounding their home stadium's availability.