Barcelona legend Patrick Kluivert picks this Manchester United striker to ease Luis Suarez burden

By
Luis Suarez

Bengaluru, Feb 7: Former Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert has touted Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as an ideal future replacement of Luis Suarez for his former club.

Rashford burst into the scenes in 2015 when former United boss Louis van Gaal handed him a debut against FC Midtjylland in the Europa League and the forward repaid the faith by netting on his debut. After that, the Englishman never looked back and has been a mainstay in United line-up also in England national team.

However, after Jose Mourinho's arrival, the young forward was shifted to wing from number 9 and it somehow saw his performance dip a little bit.

But post-Jose Mourinho renaissance under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the English man has again been brought to lead the line where he has usurped Manchester United’s big money signing Romelu Lukaku.

The Mancunian has been in immeasurable form, scoring six and bagging one assist in his last 10 matches and his fine run of form has reportedly attracted the interest of a number of clubs, with Barcelona also briefly being linked.

Rashford who is now on the verge of getting a new contract is indeed unlikely to push for a transfer to Spain but pointing the rumours, former Barcelona legend Kluivert has claimed that the 21-year-old could easily slot into the Barcelona team replacing ageing Suarez although prising Rashford away from Old Trafford would be a tall order.

“I like Marcus Rashford, a lot,” Kluivert told Sport360.

“It will be really difficult to get him over. But he is a good player.

“I don’t see a lot of players who can play in Barcelona. Aubameyang, perhaps he can play.

“There is not a lot. Maybe some players who can play in La Liga, young players.

“But for me, I think the best one is Marcus Rashford.”

Barcelona are currently not short on the forward options. Earlier in January window, they were linked to a host of attackers but settled the issue by making a shock loan move for Kevin-Prince Boateng, 31.

But the move is seen as a stop-gap recruit and with the La Liga champions' two main attackers Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi in their 30s, regeneration of their next forward line is certainly a big part of their future plans.

And looking Rashford's steadfast rise to prominence, the English forward is certain to draw such big attraction from the Spanish league leaders although, with the player in favour of staying put at Old Trafford for a long period, all such interest might cool down finally.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 14:17 [IST]
