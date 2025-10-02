Football Hansi Flick Admits Barcelona Were Not At PSG's Level After Champions League Loss Hansi Flick acknowledged that Barcelona were not on the same level as Paris Saint-Germain following their 2-1 defeat in the Champions League. Despite an early lead, Barcelona struggled in the second half and must improve to compete effectively. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

Barcelona's recent Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain ended in a 2-1 defeat, with Hansi Flick acknowledging that his team was not on par with their opponents. Ferran Torres gave Barcelona an early lead, but PSG equalised before halftime through Senny Mayulu. Goncalo Ramos then secured the win for PSG with a late goal, marking only the second time Barcelona has lost to a 90th-minute winner in Champions League history.

Despite starting strong, Barcelona struggled to maintain their momentum. Flick noted that after the first 30 minutes, PSG took control of the game. "We started very well, but after 30 minutes they controlled the game better," Flick stated. He admitted that his team wasn't at their best in the second half and emphasised the need for improvement and training to match PSG's level.

Barcelona's record of scoring in consecutive matches continued with Torres' goal. This extends their streak to 45 games across all competitions since December 2024, marking their longest scoring run ever. Marcus Rashford has significantly contributed to this streak, being involved in seven goals over his last seven appearances for both club and country.

Flick expressed disappointment over the loss despite the scoring record. "I don't want to think about the record," he said. "We lost, and I don't like losing." He acknowledged that fatigue played a role in their second-half performance and highlighted PSG's effective use of space and teamwork as areas for Barcelona to emulate.

The defeat marked another instance where Barcelona lost at home after scoring first against PSG, having previously suffered similar losses in February 2021 and April 2024. Flick stressed that his team needs to improve their structure and work collectively on both attacking and defending to compete at PSG's level.

Looking ahead, Flick remains optimistic about his team's potential. He believes that with proper training and adjustments, Barcelona can reach the level of play demonstrated by PSG. The focus will be on analysing what went wrong during the match and addressing those issues in future training sessions.

Barcelona aims to bounce back from this setback by refining their strategy and enhancing their overall performance. The team is determined to learn from this experience and strive towards achieving success in upcoming matches while maintaining their impressive scoring streak.