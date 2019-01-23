BREAKING NEWS: Barcelona seal €86m De Jong deal

Camp Nou, Jan 23: Barcelona have announced the signing of Frenkie de Jong for an initial €75million, the Ajax midfielder set to join on a five-year deal for the start of the 2019-20 season.
Previously linked with Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, De Jong has opted for Camp Nou but will remain in the Eredivisie for the rest of the campaign.
Barca have agreed to pay a potential €11m in variables for the 21-year-old midfielder, who has helped Ajax reach the last 16 of the Champions League this term.
De Jong has developed into one of the hottest talents in European football and it is Barca who have won the race for his signature.
