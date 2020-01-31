Football
Barcelona agree €31m deal to sign Francisco Trincao from Braga

By Christopher Devine
Camp Nou
Barcelona have made a deadline-day signing, although Braga's Francisco Trincao will not move to Camp Nou until July 1.

Barcelona, January 31: Francisco Trincao will join Barcelona on July 1 after the club confirmed they had agreed a €31million deal with Braga to sign the Portuguese forward.

Trincao will sign a five-year contract at Camp Nou and his release clause has been set at an eye-watering €500m.

The 20-year-old was the joint top-scorer at the 2018 European Under-19 Championships as Portugal claimed victory.

He has featured in 21 games across all competitions for Braga this season, contributing three goals and six assists, after making his first-team debut for the club in December 2018.

A versatile player capable of operating across the forward line, he will provide a further attacking option for Barcelona once the 2020-21 season gets under way.

The club had been linked with Richarlison and Willian this week but on Thursday director Guillermo Amor ruled out any further incomings during the January transfer window.

Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 17:50 [IST]
