Messi suggests Pogba as Paulinho's replacement at Barcelona

Kolkata, July 6: Barcelona star Lionel Messi has suggested Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba’s name as a replacement for Paulinho, who is reportedly eyeing a move out of Camp Nou.
According to reports in Italian media, Brazilian midfielder Paulinho is likely to leave the Spanish La Liga club during the summer transfer and Messi wants Pogba to fill in for him.
Pogba is known as a big Messi fan. Prior to the 2015 UEFA Champions League final between Barcelona and Juventus, Pogba, who was then with the Italian club had told AS, "Playing with Messi would be a dream come true. He's the best player in the world”.
And most recently, after the 2018 FIFA World Cup round-of-16 game between France and Argentina, which the former won 4-3, Pogba had described the Argentinian star as his 'idol’.
The French midfielder said, "Messi makes me love football. He will always be my idol."
Currently, Pogba has a contract with the Premier League giants Manchester United till the end of 2020/21 season. After impressing in Series A , the Frenchman joined at his old Premier League club in 2016 summer for a record-breaking transfer fee at €105 million (£89.3 million) plus bonuses of €5 million.
However, Pogba’s performance in the English club has never matched with the high price tag. While he is facing continuous criticism from the experts and fans, his present relationship with manager Jose Mourinho is not looking good enough.
Last month, Pogba dropped hints on his United future. According to a report which appeared in the Dailystar, Pogba said, “A Coach and a player don’t have to be best friends. We don’t have to eat out together. We had some problems, but it was a mental issue.
“He put me on the bench, but I responded on the pitch, always giving my best. There were some little things, which I’ll keep between Mourinho and I.
“I’d never had a season where I’d been put to one side or benched, but it’s the Coach’s decision, it’s his job and I have to accept it.
“Like I’ve always said, I can only give my answer on the field. Will I stay at United? Contractually speaking, yes, but you can never be certain of anything.”
Presently, Pogba is busy in the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where he is gradually picking up his pace but still, he has to give a lot more.
Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde will badly need a well-experienced midfielder, if Paulinho leaves the club.
And looking at Pogba’s present relation with Mourinho, this high-rated transfer possibility can’t be ruled out.
