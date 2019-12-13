Barcelona want former Chelsea winger Jeremie Boga: Is it a wise move?

Bengaluru, Dec 13: Barcelona and Sassuolo have held talks over the transfer of former Chelsea winger Jeremie Boga, according to the Daily Mail. The Ivory Coast international came through the ranks at Chelsea and made just one appearance for the London side before going out on loan multiple times and signing for Sassulo last year on a permanent deal.
Since the move, the player has impressed so far in the last 18 months. And now with reports claiming that Barcelona are looking for a partnership with the Italian side that could allow them to have the first refusal on Boga's potential move to Spain.
As per reports, Sassuolo sporting director Giovanni Carnevali has already met with Barca vice president Jordi Cardoner and CEO Oscar Grau speaking about the availability of the 22-year-old for a January transfer.
The Catalan side do not have too many options on the left apart from Antoine Griezmann, with Fati another. Hence, putting trust on the shoulder of a somewhat better-experienced player makes sense.
He so far has averaged 3.7 dribbles per game and drawn 1.8 fouls per game this season scoring four goals and assisting another in ten starts for the Serie A side, who sit 14th in the table. Moreover, against big giants, he looked a level better further as he found the back of the net against both Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan and Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus.
Is this a wise move?
Barcelona could land a potentially big thing for the future with him however this could somehow also disrupt the development of their budding talent Ansu Fati.
It is still early to make a judgement on the winger if he would fit in the Barcelona or not. The former Chelsea player has definitely shown the big potential this season in Italy's top division but his further assessment can only be pointed out mostly at the end of this season or the end of 2020. But if Barcelona still land him in January one major thing that Valverde has to make sure of is Fati's ongoing development.
The 17-year-old is one of the best players to come out of the academy recently and already has created record being youngest goalscorer in UCL history. Boga's potential inclusion could strengthen the side but it should not appear as a stumbling block to Fati's gametime.