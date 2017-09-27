Istiklol take a narrow lead over Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru, September 27: A resolute Bengaluru FC went down 0-1 to the formidable Istiklol FC side in the first leg of the 2017 AFC Cup inter-zone final at the Hisor Central Stadium, in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
Dimitri Barkov scored the winner after 27 minutes, powering in a diving header from a pinpoint cross by skipper Fathullo Fathuloev.
The return leg will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on October 18.
Bengaluru, you know the drill! We're bringing an @AFCCup Inter-zone final to you, and the seats are yours to fill. #AFCCup2017 #BENvIST pic.twitter.com/FeZ6Cwlc6b— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) September 27, 2017
The Tajik side dominated for extended periods but ultimately settled for a narrow win.
A combination of wasteful finishing by the hosts and impeccable goalkeeping from Bengaluru's summer signing Gurpreet Singh prevented the Tajik side from increasing their lead.
Ehsoni Panshanbe's 38th minute long-range shot forced a save from Singh before Jahongie Aliev attempted a volley from inside the box that sailed high.
The second half followed the same pattern as Fathuloev came close again from a free-kick and Manuchehr Dzhalilov thought he had scored his eighth goal of the competition after rounding the Indian goalkeeper and putting the ball in the back of the net, but the Tajik international was in an off-side position.
Mukhsin Mukhamadiev's men remain unbeaten in the competition and have extended their run to nine matches without defeat.
"We played very well in the second half and I think we deserved a goal. But it's only one goal and we have all to play for in the second leg at home," said Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri.