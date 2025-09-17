English Edition
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League Match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

By

Bayern Munich face Chelsea in the 2025-26 Champions League opener at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday (September 17).

Chelsea, after a 2-2 draw with Brentford and Club World Cup success, aim to upset Bayern again but struggle with consistency. The German team is in excellent form and have been excellent in Bundesliga so far this season.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea

Bayern are without Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala due to long-term injuries; Raphael Guerreiro is doubtful. Serge Gnabry steps into midfield. Chelsea have Cole Palmer and Estêvão back, but Levi Colwill, Dário Essugo, and Liam Delap are out. Axel Disasi, Facundo Buonanotte, and Raheem Sterling aren't in the UEFA squad.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Predicted Lineups

Bayern (4-3-3): Neuer, Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanišić, Kimmich, Pavlović, Olise, Gnabry, Díaz, Kane.

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sánchez, James, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernández, Estêvão, Palmer, Neto, João Pedro.

Where to Watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea in the UK?

The Bayern Munich vs Chelsea match will be broadcast by TNT Sports in the UK at 8:00 pm BST/ 7:00 pm GMT on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Live Streaming in the USA

The Bayern Munich vs Chelsea UCL 2024-25 match can be watched on the Paramount+ and TUDN in the USA. The match will start at 3:00 pm ET in the USA.

Where to Watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea in Canada?

The Bayern Munich vs Chelsea match can be watched on DAZN in Canada from 3:00 pm EST on Wednesday.

Where to Watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea in India?

The Bayern Munich vs Chelsea UCL 2024-25 match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. The match will also be available for live-streaming on the SonyLiv app and website from 12:30 am IST on Thursday.

Where to Watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea in Mexico?

The Bayern Munich vs Chelsea PL match will be telecast on Max from 1:00 pm CDMX on Wednesday.

How to Watch Bayern vs Chelsea in Indonesia?

The UCL match can be watched through the beIN Sports app and website from 2:00 am Indonesia time on Thursday night.

How to Watch Bayern vs Chelsea in Australia?

The Bayern vs Chelsea Premier League match can be telecast live on Stan Sport from 6:00 am AEST on Thursday.

Bayern vs Chelsea: Where to Watch in Brazil?

The Bayern vs Chelsea PL match will be telecast on TNT Sports from 4:00 pm Brazil time on Wednesday.

Bayern vs Chelsea: How to Watch in Saudi Arabia and UAE?

The Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille PL match will be telecast on beIN Sports from 10:00 pm KSA in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. The UAE viewers can watch the match through beIN Sports from 11:00 pm UAE time on Wednesday.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 22:53 [IST]
