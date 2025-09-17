Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League Match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Bayern Munich face Chelsea in the 2025-26 Champions League opener at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday (September 17).
Chelsea, after a 2-2 draw with Brentford and Club World Cup success, aim to upset Bayern again but struggle with consistency. The German team is in excellent form and have been excellent in Bundesliga so far this season.
Bayern are without Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala due to long-term injuries; Raphael Guerreiro is doubtful. Serge Gnabry steps into midfield. Chelsea have Cole Palmer and Estêvão back, but Levi Colwill, Dário Essugo, and Liam Delap are out. Axel Disasi, Facundo Buonanotte, and Raheem Sterling aren't in the UEFA squad.
Bayern (4-3-3): Neuer, Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanišić, Kimmich, Pavlović, Olise, Gnabry, Díaz, Kane.
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sánchez, James, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernández, Estêvão, Palmer, Neto, João Pedro.
The Bayern Munich vs Chelsea match will be broadcast by TNT Sports in the UK at 8:00 pm BST/ 7:00 pm GMT on Wednesday.
The Bayern Munich vs Chelsea UCL 2024-25 match can be watched on the Paramount+ and TUDN in the USA. The match will start at 3:00 pm ET in the USA.
The Bayern Munich vs Chelsea match can be watched on DAZN in Canada from 3:00 pm EST on Wednesday.
The Bayern Munich vs Chelsea UCL 2024-25 match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. The match will also be available for live-streaming on the SonyLiv app and website from 12:30 am IST on Thursday.
The Bayern Munich vs Chelsea PL match will be telecast on Max from 1:00 pm CDMX on Wednesday.
The UCL match can be watched through the beIN Sports app and website from 2:00 am Indonesia time on Thursday night.
The Bayern vs Chelsea Premier League match can be telecast live on Stan Sport from 6:00 am AEST on Thursday.
The Bayern vs Chelsea PL match will be telecast on TNT Sports from 4:00 pm Brazil time on Wednesday.
