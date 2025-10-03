Bellingham And Foden Excluded From England Squad For Upcoming October Internationals

Second T20I between New Zealand and Australia washed out

Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden have been left out of Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the October internationals. The team will face Wales in a friendly and Latvia in a World Cup qualifier.

Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden are not part of Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the October matches. Jack Grealish is also absent. England will play Wales in a friendly on 10 October before heading to Latvia for a World Cup qualifier on 14 October.

Bellingham's exclusion isn't unexpected. The Real Madrid midfielder has only started once in four games since his shoulder injury recovery in mid-September. Meanwhile, Foden has contributed to four goals this season, with two goals and two assists. However, half of these contributions were during the EFL Cup win against League One Huddersfield.

Everton's Grealish is also missing from the squad as Bukayo Saka returns after missing September due to injury. Saka joins Arsenal teammates Eberechi Eze, Declan Rice, and Myles Lewis-Skelly. Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson keep their spots in Tuchel's lineup.

The squad includes four players from outside the Premier League: Marcus Rashford, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jarell Quansah, and captain Harry Kane. These selections highlight Tuchel's strategy of blending experience with emerging talent for the upcoming fixtures.

The complete squad features goalkeepers Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), and James Trafford (Manchester City). Defenders include Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), and John Stones (Manchester City).

Midfielders selected are Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal).

The forwards include Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), and Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa). This diverse mix aims to provide both depth and versatility across all positions.

This selection reflects Tuchel’s approach to building a balanced team capable of competing at the highest level while integrating new talents into the national setup.