Benfica star Joao Felix makes history with Europa League hat-trick

By Opta
Benfica sensation Joao Felix became the youngest player in history to score a Europa League hat-trick
Lisbon, April 12: Reported Manchester United and Real Madrid target Joao Felix became the youngest player in history to score a Europa League hat-trick with a stunning solo performance in the last eight.

Benfica's teenage sensation Felix walked away with the match ball thanks to his treble in Thursday's 4-2 first-leg victory over 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals.

It was a memorable and ground-breaking night for the 19-year-old star, who converted a 21st-minute penalty to open the scoring in Lisbon.

Linked with Premier League giants United and La Liga powerhouses Madrid, Felix then restored Benfica's lead with a powerful effort from outside the box after Luka Jovic had equalised for Frankfurt.

Felix completed his hat-trick nine minutes into the second half when he side-footed past Kevin Trapp – surpassing Portugal legend Eusebio as he became the youngest Benfica player and the youngest Portuguese footballer to score three goals in Europe.

The Portugal youth international has scored 10 goals in 20 Primeira Liga appearances for leaders Benfica in his first senior season, with his treble giving him 15 goals in all competitions.

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 9:59 [IST]
