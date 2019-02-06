Benfica put huge price tag on Manchester United target Felix

Bengaluru, February 6: SL Benfica to demand £105million for Manchester United transfer target Joao Felix as Real Madrid continue to keep tabs on the attacking midfielder, according to reports in Portugal.
The 19-year-old playmaker only signed a new long-term contract with the Lisbon club in November, but his performances have attracted an immense amount of interest from all over Europe.
The Portuguese media report that Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira has warned clubs that Felix, who is tied down until 2023, has a release clause of £105m and they have no intention of selling.
Felix has scored seven times in 20 appearances this season, including five in his last seven, and he has also featured 10 times for Portugal Under-21s, for whom he has scored four goals.
The teenage sensation, who has been touted as the next Cristiano Ronaldo, earlier hinted at a switch to Italy to play alongside his hero.
Speaking to Tuttosport, Felix said: "All the best Portuguese players have gone to play in the most important foreign leagues, and of course I'd like to do that too.
"I have two big dreams: I'd like to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo because he's simply the best. He's an idol, a world icon, an example for everyone."
Ronaldo's former club Manchester United have also sent scouts to watch the promising star, but they were not the only ones as they were joined by a host of top European clubs.
Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund were in the stands for Benfica's game against Boavista where Felix scored a goal and made another.
Liverpool reportedly had a £60million bid for the 19-year-old rejected while Bayern also listed Felix as a potential alternative to Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi even though he would cost a lot more than the Englishman.