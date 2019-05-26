Benfica wants full €120m release clause for Joao Felix amid interest from Manchester rivals United & City

Bengaluru, May 26: Benfica chief Domingos Soares de Oliveira has warned the potential suitors of their young sensation Joao Felix suggesting that the club will not sell the attacker for anything less than his €120m release clause, issuing both Manchester City and Manchester United a major blow in their pursuit.
The 19-year-old has had an exceptional debut season for Benfica, notching up 15 goals and seven assists in the Primeira Liga, and Europe’s elite clubs are reportedly queueing up for the Portuguese attacking midfielder.
Another Joao Felix goal today, this kid is absolute class. pic.twitter.com/6PKKpvRcWV— David (@UtdDaviid) May 19, 2019
Both the Manchester clubs are reportedly chasing the player over a summer recoup however just after one full senior season in the top flight, there have been concerns amongst clubs regarding such high fee.
Many have expected that something similar amount around the release clause could tempt the Portuguese side selling their prized assets. However, putting cold water on such claims, the Portuguese winners' chief now has insisted that the club won’t budge on the valuation of the player and even a €100m bid from any sides would not tempt them selling him.
"Selling for the release clause is what we are trying to do," Benfica's chief executive officer told TVI24.
"If Joao Felix is to leave for another club, we are looking for them to meet the clause.
"But hopefully that will not happen. The aim is to keep the squad together.
"If someone bids €100m for Joao Felix, the intention is not to sell. €100m is a lot of money - there has never been a player sold for that amount in Portugal - but the aim is to win on the pitch.
"We will do everything to move in that direction. If they do not bid €120m, the player stays."
Domingos Soares (Benfica president): "Either they bring us the 120 million euros of the termination clause, or Joao will stay with us." #mulive— utdreport (@utdreport) May 24, 2019
Moreover, the situation soon could be harder as rather than preparing themselves for the potential sale, the Águias are reportedly now putting together plans to keep him on their accounts.
The 19-year-old although already has a contract to run until 2023, but to increase his release clause and continue to fend off the increasing interest a negotiation could soon be on the cards, which eventually could end the talks for the time being.