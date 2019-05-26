Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Benfica wants full €120m release clause for Joao Felix amid interest from Manchester rivals United & City

By
Benfica wants release clause for Felix

Bengaluru, May 26: Benfica chief Domingos Soares de Oliveira has warned the potential suitors of their young sensation Joao Felix suggesting that the club will not sell the attacker for anything less than his €120m release clause, issuing both Manchester City and Manchester United a major blow in their pursuit.

The 19-year-old has had an exceptional debut season for Benfica, notching up 15 goals and seven assists in the Primeira Liga, and Europe’s elite clubs are reportedly queueing up for the Portuguese attacking midfielder.

Both the Manchester clubs are reportedly chasing the player over a summer recoup however just after one full senior season in the top flight, there have been concerns amongst clubs regarding such high fee.

Many have expected that something similar amount around the release clause could tempt the Portuguese side selling their prized assets. However, putting cold water on such claims, the Portuguese winners' chief now has insisted that the club won’t budge on the valuation of the player and even a €100m bid from any sides would not tempt them selling him.

"Selling for the release clause is what we are trying to do," Benfica's chief executive officer told TVI24.

"If Joao Felix is to leave for another club, we are looking for them to meet the clause.

"But hopefully that will not happen. The aim is to keep the squad together.

"If someone bids €100m for Joao Felix, the intention is not to sell. €100m is a lot of money - there has never been a player sold for that amount in Portugal - but the aim is to win on the pitch.

"We will do everything to move in that direction. If they do not bid €120m, the player stays."

Moreover, the situation soon could be harder as rather than preparing themselves for the potential sale, the Águias are reportedly now putting together plans to keep him on their accounts.

The 19-year-old although already has a contract to run until 2023, but to increase his release clause and continue to fend off the increasing interest a negotiation could soon be on the cards, which eventually could end the talks for the time being.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BOL 3 - 2 NAP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 14:29 [IST]
Other articles published on May 26, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue