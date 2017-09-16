Benzema opens up about Real Madrid future amid transfer speculation

Madrid, Sep 17: Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has played down the possibilities that he is looking for a Bernabeu leave, claiming that he is looking for a brighter future here.
The French striker is right now sidelined with hamstring damage and is not expected to return before October, however, in a recent interview, he suggested that there is not any danger to his place in the Zinedine Zidane's starting line-up and the 29-year-old is sure he will remain at the Santiago Bernabeu for a long time to come.
"It is the best club in the world," he told BeIn Sport France. "It is a pleasure and makes me proud.
"The expectations are very big and every season you start from scratch. You have to work to keep yourself at the highest level.
"If you are a starter here, you do not need to go elsewhere. I think we are in one of the best stages of Real Madrid's history.
"The team is very strong, it's not just a matter of those who are usually the starters; the substitutes also make a difference."
The 32-year-old also about his rival club's former player Neymar's world record €222million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain and claimed that he feels the transfer was very unusual.
He added: "I will not say I was surprised, because he does what he wants, although it seemed strange. He will have his reasons, no doubt."
Benzema is now believed to be agreed on to sign a new two-year expansion to his present contract, which will allegedly include a huge £900m (€1bn) release clause.
Many rumours had linked him with Arsenal and a cash-rich move to China earlier in the window as it was believed that his game time under Zidane could decrease in the upcoming season but after Morata's transfer to Chelsea it now has become quite obvious that if the forward remains fit, he will be first choice striker for this year.