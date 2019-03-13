Besiktas boss Senol Gunes slams Liverpool loanee Loris Karius

Bengaluru, March 13: Loris Karius may have left Liverpool to rejuvnate his career again, but his howlers have still continued to haunt him.
The on-loan Liverpool stopper, who experienced two howlers in the Champions League final last year with the Reds agreed to a two-year loan move to Turkish giants Besiktas earlier this year after falling down the pecking order at Anfield after the arrival of Alisson.
The former Mainz keeper experienced a decent run during his Bundesliga days as well as in England apart from those mistakes and fans were hoping that the German might get his confidence back far away in Turkey. But his life in the Super Lig also hasn't been that great.
Playing admirably as the first choice keeper in Turkey, the German keeper has shown glimpses of his goal-saving ability, but has also been responsible for conceding soft goals.
Karius still got it pic.twitter.com/WdBCNt4JpP— GranKpitan (@grankpitan) March 10, 2019
He conceded a soft goal in a 3-2 win against Konyaspor at the Vodafone Park Stadium last weekend and the Besiktas boss Senol Gunes could not keep his calm, and has openly questioned Karius’ “enthusiasm for the game.”
“He was at fault for the goals he conceded,” said the Besiktas manager.
“Karius has gone a bit stagnant, something is wrong with his electricity, motivation, enthusiasm for the game. It has been like that since the beginning, “he added.
“He does not really feel a part of the team. It’s something we haven’t been able to work out and, of course, I am partly to blame for this.”
The Turkish manager also stated that he would have been benched by his other keeper had he not been suspended.
“Something is wrong, he has also been unlucky,” Gunes said.
“(He) is talented but it hasn’t worked out and we have a problem. Let me put it this way, if I still had Tolga available I would play him.”
After conceding that goal, the 25-year-old started receiving jeers from his own fans for the remainder of the game, with reports even suggesting the keeper asked to be substituted at half-time.
Karius was clearly agitated by his mistakes in Kyiv last year and it looks like it's still affecting him 10 months on.
His confidence certainly has not improved yet and now with the manager almost confirming that he is not happy with the player, it looks like Karius' long term future is not at all associated with the Turkish club.