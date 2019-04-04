Football

Big boost for Manchester United in their pursuit of Kalidou Koulibaly

By
kalidou

Bengaluru, April 4: Manchester United have been given a major boost in their pursuit of Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly as reportedly the 27-year-old has dismissed his current agent and is set to appoint his brother as his new representative in an attempt to push through a move away from the club this summer.

The Senegal centre-back is currently regarded as one of the best defenders in the world and has been continuously attracting interest from Premier league for the last couple of years, most notably lately from Manchester United.

Manchester United have been vulnerable at the back whole season, with a big question mark over the centre-backs which has conceded more goals than any other team in the top seven. Earlier in the Summer, Jose Mourinho made his intentions clear that he would be wanting a top centre-back to make a progress. However, CEO Ed Woodward failed to land him his preferred target.

New boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer too have reportedly asked for quality in the back which has made the Red Devils looking for the Napoli defender again in the Summer.

The Serie A side, however, are rumoured to be reluctant to part ways with one of their best players in the squad who signed a contract extension till 2023 only last Summer. But to arrange a situation, the defender has reportedly sacked his agent and hired his brother to take control of his representation. His former agent Bruno Satin had worked with the Senegal star for a number of years but reportedly now has been axed.

Koulibaly’s decision to part ways with his agent and appoint his brother as one of his representatives is seen as a clear implication of his desire to leave.

It is alleged that Koulibaly cut ties with his agent last year at the wish of his family, who want a better piece of the finances encompassing any future transfer. United now have been alerted by the situation and it is expected that a bid in the region of his rumoured value £90-100 million could persuade Napoli to sell their prized asset.


    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 14:07 [IST]
