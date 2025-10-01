Football Tottenham Draws 2-2 With Bodo/Glimt As Richarlison Scores Late Equaliser In a thrilling Champions League match, Richarlison's late equaliser secured a 2-2 draw for Tottenham against Bodo/Glimt, who were close to their first win. Jens Petter Hauge scored twice for Bodo before Spurs fought back. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 3:16 [IST]

Richarlison's late intervention helped Tottenham secure a 2-2 draw against Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League. Bodo seemed poised for a surprising victory, thanks to Jens Petter Hauge's two goals. However, Spurs managed to equalise late in the game. This result mirrored their recent Premier League match where Joao Palhinha scored a last-minute equaliser against Wolves.

Bodo/Glimt had a promising start and were awarded a penalty in the 32nd minute after Rodrigo Bentancur fouled Fredrik Bjorkan. Unfortunately for them, Kasper Hogh missed the penalty, sending it over the bar. This marked his second consecutive miss in the Champions League, making him the first since Riyad Mahrez in October 2022 to do so.

Despite missing opportunities, Bodo/Glimt took the lead when Hauge curled a shot past Vicario into the top corner at 53 minutes. Bentancur thought he had levelled soon after, but VAR disallowed it due to Micky van de Ven's foul on Odin Bjortuft during the build-up. Hauge then doubled his tally by finding space and scoring again in the 66th minute.

Spurs responded quickly with Van de Ven heading home from a free-kick just two minutes later. Pedro Porro played a crucial role in this setup, continuing his impressive record of assisting more goals than any other Premier League defender since 2023-24 began.

The match saw further drama as Wilson Odobert and Andreas Helmersen both hit the woodwork at opposite ends. Richarlison's pressure led to Jostein Gundersen inadvertently turning Archie Gray's cross into his own net shortly after Richarlison came on as a substitute.

Bodo/Glimt will feel disappointed not to have secured their first-ever Champions League win despite creating numerous chances. They recorded an expected goals (xG) of 2.46 from 18 shots compared to Spurs' 1.46 from eight attempts.

Tottenham's ability to fight back late in games has been evident recently, showcasing their resilience under pressure. As they continue their campaign, converting chances will be crucial for future success.