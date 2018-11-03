Football

Bournemouth 1 Manchester United 2: Rashford's late winner lifts Mourinho's men

By Opta
London, November 3: Marcus Rashford scored a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United came from behind to triumph 2-1 at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (November 3).

Rashford had already missed a golden opportunity on the rebound when Ashley Young's free-kick hit the crossbar, but he came up trumps for Jose Mourinho's men at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Paul Pogba's left-wing cross was chested down by the England forward, who kept his composure to fire past Asmir Begovic and earn United their first away league win in three attempts.

Anthony Martial earlier levelled for United, scoring for the fourth Premier League game in a row, as Bournemouth's fine start - Callum Wilson scoring an early opener - counted for nothing.

FullTime: BOU 1 - 2 MUN
    Story first published: Saturday, November 3, 2018, 20:00 [IST]
