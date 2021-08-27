BREAKING NEWS: Cristiano Ronaldo set for Manchester United return as City pulls out from race

Old Trafford, Aug 27: In what could be termed as the second biggest football transfer news of the year, Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has on Friday (August 27) joined his former club Manchester United.
Premier League giants Manchester United in an official communique said, "Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical. Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester."
Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, parted ways with Juventus, and the development was announced by Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving the club.
Ronaldo joined Juve from Real Madrid in 2018 but reports emerged last week that he wished to leave the Serie A giants.
Ronaldo - who is hailed as one of the greatest footballers of all time - has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain, and Italy, and the European Championship for his national side Portugal.
In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.
On Friday, Ronaldo was pictured leaving Juventus training having reportedly said his goodbyes to teammates. In Allegri's subsequent news conference to preview Saturday's clash with Empoli, the head coach confirmed Ronaldo was leaving the club.
Earlier, Ronaldo was linked with the Old Trafford giants' rivals Manchester City but City dropped out of the dramatic race and the move was confirmed by manager Pep Guardiola.
City were firm favourites to complete a sensational move for Cristiano Ronaldo until Guardiola on Friday (August 27) hinted the deal was off. Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes had reportedly approached City, who missed out on signing Harry Kane after the England captain elected to stay at Tottenham.
In a remarkable twist, Ronaldo's former club and City's rivals Manchester United entered the running and, in his pre-match news conference ahead of this weekend's clash with Wolves, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested a deal could happen.
(With inputs from agencies)