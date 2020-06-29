Football
BREAKING NEWS: Juventus reach agreement with Barcelona for Arthur

By Dom Farrell

Barcelona, June 29: Arthur has agreed to join Juventus from Barcelona in a deal worth an initial €72million, LaLiga's champions have confirmed.

Juventus agree Arthur deal with Barcelona

The Brazil international will conclude the 2019-20 campaign at Camp Nou before moving to Juve from next season. The transfer could be worth a further €10m in variables.

Miralem Pjanic is widely expected to complete a move in the opposite direction after both players were reported to have passed their medicals on Sunday.

Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 21:00 [IST]
