Brentford Triumphs Over Manchester United 3-1 As Fernandes Misses Crucial Penalty In an exciting match, Brentford defeated Manchester United 3-1. Igor Thiago scored twice, while Bruno Fernandes' penalty miss proved decisive for the Red Devils. Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 20:06 [IST]

Brentford secured a notable 3-1 win over Manchester United, with Igor Thiago netting twice and Caoimhin Kelleher saving a penalty from Bruno Fernandes. Mathias Jensen sealed the victory in stoppage time with a stunning goal. The match was lively, with the outcome uncertain until the final moments.

The game began with Brentford taking an early lead. Jordan Henderson delivered a long pass from deep within his half, finding Thiago who broke free of Harry Maguire's offside trap. Thiago then fired a powerful shot into the net. His second goal came in the 20th minute after Kevin Schade's swift run led to Altay Bayindir spilling the ball, allowing Thiago to score again.

Manchester United managed to reduce the deficit when Benjamin Sesko scored his first goal for the club. Despite this, Brentford maintained their pressure. Bryan Mbeumo was fouled by James Collins in the box, but after a VAR review, Collins avoided a red card. Fernandes' subsequent penalty was expertly saved by Kelleher.

Brentford have now won four of their last six home Premier League matches, showing significant improvement after previously struggling at home. Kelleher's performance was crucial; he has saved four out of seven penalties faced in his top-flight career across Liverpool and Brentford.

Ruben Amorim aimed for consecutive league wins since taking over Manchester United but faced familiar challenges as his team struggled offensively. This result leaves them in the lower half of the table, extending their winless away streak to eight games.

United's Struggles Under Amorim

Since Amorim took charge in November 2024, United have conceded first in more Premier League games than any other team (21). However, Sesko provided a positive note by becoming the first Slovenian to score in England’s top division. He had four shots on target in the first half, matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s record against West Ham United in September 2021.

Brentford's victory moved them up to 11th place in the Premier League standings, level on points with United but ahead due to better goal difference.

The match highlighted Brentford's growing strength at home and Manchester United's ongoing struggles under Amorim’s leadership. Despite some bright moments for United, Brentford’s resilience and Kelleher’s penalty save were decisive factors in their triumph.