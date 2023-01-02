Brentford vs Liverpool: Preview, Team News, Probable Lineup, Dream11 Tips, Streaming Details

Liverpool will take on an impressive Brentford side in their first game of 2023 at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday, 2nd January.
Thomas
Frank's
side
secured
a
2-0
London
derby
win
over
West
Ham
United
in
their
final
game
of
2022,
while
the
Reds
came
from
behind
to
beat
Leicester
City
2-1
although
they
failed
to
score
against
the
Foxes.
Wout
Faes
scored
two
dramatic
own
goals
in
quick
succession
gifting
Liverpool
all
three
points.
Brentford are in ninth place in the Premier League standings right now and have been pretty impressive so far this season. Liverpool, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have struggled for consistency this season. However, they have seen a resurgence in their Premier League form recently and are now far away from top-four.
Here is a look at all you need to know about Brentford vs Liverpool:
Date: 2nd January
Time: 11:00 PM (IST)
Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London
TV Channel: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3
Live streaming: Hotstar VIP
Brentford vs Liverpool Team News:
Brentford are said to be confident Ivan Toney will be fit for the game after being stretchered off against West Ham. Both Kristoffer Ajer and Aaron Hickey are nearing a return to first-team action but are unlikely to be risked for the visit of Liverpool.
Harvey Elliott and Andrew Robertson came off with knocks in Liverpool's win over Leicester although neither injury seems serious and should not be a problem against the Bees. Arthur, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Curtis Jones are all out, but James Milner (hamstring) and Roberto Firmino (calf) could be back for the Brentford game. Fabinho missed the win over Leicester due to his wife giving birth, so it remains to be seen if he is available. New signing Cody Gakpo could make his debut for the Reds if the paperwork is done in time.