Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Brighton sign Mali midfielder Bissouma from Lille

Posted By:
Yves Bissouma poses with Brighton and Hove Albion shirt in hand
Yves Bissouma poses with Brighton and Hove Albion shirt in hand

London, July 18: Brighton and Hove Albion continue to strengthen for the new Premier League season with the addition of Yves Bissouma from Lille for an undisclosed fee.

The Mali international has signed a five-year deal at Amex Stadium after impressing in his first two full seasons in Ligue 1.

He made 28 appearances in all competitions last term and scored three goals as Lille narrowly avoided relegation.

Seagulls boss Chris Hughton, who guided the club to 15th on their return to the top-flight, spoke excitedly of the midfielder's potential.

"We have been keen to strengthen the squad in the central midfield positions, and this will add to our options in this area," Hughton said.

"I am very much looking forward to working with him.

"He is someone with good technical ability on the ball, and has good experience at a relatively young age, after playing regularly in a competitive French league for the past two seasons."

Bissouma was part of the Mali squad that reached the final of the 2016 Africa Nations Championship final, scoring the winner in a 1-0 defeat of Ivory Coast in the last four.

The 21-year-old revealed he consulted international team-mates Bakary Soko and Molla Wague before deciding on a switch to England.

"It's the dream of every player to come and play in the Premier League," Bissouma said. " said it's different to Ligue 1 – but you see that on the TV.

"They said it's quite physical, quite difficult but it's the best league in the world. That says it all.

"To be a big player you have to prove yourself in the big leagues and that is what pushed me a bit to come here."

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 1:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue