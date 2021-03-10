Budweiser rolls out mural campaigns in India to honour Messi

Bengaluru, March 10: As a child Lionel Messi found his greatest admirer and closest aide in his grandma, Celia who accompanied him to all his games and is his inspiration. By age 10, he went on to create and break many records in the history of the game.
To celebrate Messi's greatness, Budweiser 0.0 has rolled out a 360 campaign in India, part of which is a series of murals at iconic locations Chapel Road, Bandra (Mumbai) and Hauz Khas Village (New Delhi).
The murals offer fans an insider's perspective into the Argentinian's humble beginnings as a young boy, along with some lesser-known peaks and hardships of his career.
To engage the football community in India, Budweiser 0.0 is hosting exclusive virtual walking tours called Path of Greatness' in Mumbai and on-ground in Delhi.
Here's to celebrating the #GOAT.
Book your slot https://t.co/8TzGC1cYpg, take the journey to Greatness and stand a chance to
watch Messi live and win assured rewards!#BeAking #PathOfGreatness #MessiMagicInIndia
Upon completion, fans stand a chance to watch Messi play live, win exclusive memorabilia, Budweiser Streetwear Co. merchandise, among other exciting giveaways.
While thanking the Indian fans, Messi dwelled on the initiative "I'm delighted with Budweiser's effort to celebrate my journey and bring it alive beautifully, through the artistic murals.
"It feels surreal to be standing where I'm today. Day after day, year after year, it took sacrifice and hard work to reach my dreams. I'm grateful to my fans, around the world and in India, who've supported me immensely through every victory and loss. I truly hope that fans can find inspiration in my story, just as they've motivated and encouraged me, to keep chasing my own."
Budweiser 0.0 has also launched special-edition custom designed Messi bottles, along with a digital film titled 'Greatness is Brewed Over Nights', demonstrating that Kings aren't brewed overnight, much like Messi.
AB InBev Vice President - Marketing and New Business Development, South Asia, Vineet Sharma also spoke about the initiative, "Budweiser has a long association with football, and we're extremely proud to launch this campaign to celebrate Lionel Messi's dedication and commitment to the game.
We're confident that this campaign will inspire fans to craft their own journey to greatness with effort and determination, truly empowering them to 'Be A King,'.