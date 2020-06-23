Bundesliga 2019-20, Match Day 34: Fixtures, Dates, Start Time and Where to Watch

Bengaluru, June 23: Bundesliga action resumes this weekend and heads into next week for midweek fixtures with the championship winner all but sealed.
Bayern Munich are well on the track to clinch their historic eighth Bundesliga title. However, the European places and relegation spots still need to be decided.
Bayern Munich will face Wolfsburg in their next game on Saturday, June 27 and would be aiming for their 25th win of the season, which resumed behind closed doors in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.
Borussia Dortmund - who are placed second in the points table after Munich - will clash with Hoffenheim in the weekend's opening game on Saturday.
Bundesliga was the first of the top European clubs to restart the season after coronavirus halted the campaign in March and the action is set to continue albeit without spectators. With Sports matches being held behind closed doors, Disney+ Hotstar VIP continues to bring LIVE sporting action with all matches of the German Football League, Bundesliga. Fans can watch all matches LIVE, can catch the highlights and other content such as top goals of the gameweek, complete game reviews and much more. Here's the entire list of matches you can stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
Match week 34:
Match 1: Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim @ 7.00 PM
Match 2: Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz @ 7.00 PM
Match 3: Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hertha Berlin @ 7.00 PM
Match 4: Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich @ 7.00 PM
Match 5: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Paderborn @ 7.00 PM
Match 6: Werder Bremen vs Koln @ 7.00 PM
Match 7: Freiburg vs Schalke @ 7.00 PM
Match 8: Augsburg vs RB Leipzig @ 7.00 PM
Match 9: FC Union Berlin vs Fortuna Dusseldorf @ 7.00 PM