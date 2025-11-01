Football Can Manchester United win fourth Premier League match in a row Today? By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 14:37 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Manchester United head into their Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest on November 1, 2025, buoyed by three consecutive league victories. The question on everyone's mind is: can they sustain this momentum and secure a fourth straight win?

Under the guidance of manager Ruben Amorim, Manchester United has demonstrated revitalized attacking prowess and improved defensive organization. Having secured wins against Sunderland, Liverpool, and Brighton, the team has climbed to sixth in the Premier League standings, showcasing a potent attack with 15 goals this season. While their defensive record includes conceding 14 goals, their overall form is promising, especially considering their strong home performances. Their confidence and rhythm have been building as top scorers continue to find the net consistently.

Nottingham Forest come into this match struggling for consistency. The club is experiencing a difficult run of form, having lost their recent three league meetings with Manchester United. Managed by Ange Postecoglou, Forest's defensive frailties and lack of sharpness in attack could be exploited by a confident United side. Historically, Forest have posed challenges at their home ground, but recent performances suggest vulnerabilities that United can leverage.

Can Man United win their 4th League Match in a Row?

While no football match is a foregone conclusion, all signs currently point to Manchester United being favorites to win this game. Their upward trajectory in form, combined with Nottingham Forest's struggles and inferior recent record against United, strengthens the case for a fourth successive league victory. If United maintain their attacking threat and tighten defensive lapses, they are well-positioned to achieve this milestone.

However, football's unpredictability means the Reds must stay focused and disciplined. A slip-up could always happen, especially in the competitive environment of the Premier League. But based on form, squad quality, and tactical nous, Manchester United can realistically target extending their winning streak to four league matches with a victory over Nottingham Forest.