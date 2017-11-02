Carlo Ancelotti indicates interest in coaching return, rules out immediate Chelsea return

London, Nov 2: Recently sacked Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that he is interested in a Premier League job but has ruled out an immediate Chelsea return due to respect to "friend" Antonio Conte.
The Italian was sacked at Bayern Munich a month ago, however, is hoping to respond to another call in the next summer, once his agreement at the Bundesliga side completions, with Ancelotti as yet accepting his compensation money from the deal with Bayern.
The current Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is feeling the heat of the job to be the manager of Blues who have a record of sacking managers early.
With Conte having a torrid start to the season many are assuming that he will be sacked this season and Ancelotti will be returning to Stamford Bridge as their new manager who spent two seasons at Stamford Bridge, winning the Premier League and FA Cup in his first year before getting the sack next season.
However, the former Chelsea manager has now distanced himself from the Chelsea job and claimed that he is not returning to football till next year and will also not about the link up of his name with Chelsea because he respects Conte a lot.
“I have time to watch football now,” he told Radio Anch’io lo Sport. “I am looking for new opportunities but not right now. My contract with Bayern expires at the end of the season and that’s when I’ll start listening to new offers.
“I want a serious project that can give me time and serenity, even though I know it’s not easy. I am just waiting and something will come.
“The Premier League is a very interesting league of course. The atmosphere is amazing there, even if Bundesliga stadiums are also great.
“Every day there are new speculations about my future - Croatia, China, Everton, Chelsea. Don’t make my friend Antonio upset, I always talk to him.
Ancelotti also claimed that he is also interested in a return to AC Milan and Serie A rivals Roma, however, will only assess the situation only in next year.
“Serie A is very interesting. AC Milan have made many changes and fourth place would be a great target, but it won’t be easy.
“I’d see myself coaching Roma but don’t tell Di Francesco.
“The truth is, I’d like any club, I’d like to coach and I will listen to offers at the end of the season.”