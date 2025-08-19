Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch AUS vs SA 1st ODI in India, UK, Pakistan and other Countries?

Football Casemiro Emphasises Winning As Manchester United Aims For Success Despite Setbacks Casemiro remains optimistic about Manchester United's future, focusing on winning despite a recent defeat. He dismisses transfer speculation and highlights the team's potential for success. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 2:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Casemiro remains optimistic about Manchester United's progress towards success, expressing satisfaction with his experience at Old Trafford. The seasoned midfielder played alongside captain Bruno Fernandes in their Premier League opener, which ended in a 1-0 loss to Arsenal. Despite the defeat, Casemiro is focused on helping United regain their past glory and dismisses any transfer rumours.

United's defeat marked their third opening home game loss in six seasons, though there were positives for Ruben Amorim's side. They managed 22 shots against David Raya, the most in a top-flight home match against Arsenal since their 8-2 victory in August 2011. Casemiro, praised for his intelligence by Amorim, is committed to the club's success.

Since joining Manchester United in a deal reportedly worth up to £70 million in 2022, Casemiro has made 126 appearances across all competitions. He remains focused on winning trophies with the club and is not distracted by external speculation about his future. "I am very happy here," he stated, emphasizing his commitment to the team.

The Brazilian midfielder expressed contentment with life at Carrington and Old Trafford. "My family is happy here," he said. "If people talk from the outside, that's fine, it doesn't interest me." His focus remains solely on achieving victories with Manchester United.

Despite Sunday's loss, Casemiro remained positive during his post-match comments. "Manchester United always has to think about victory," he asserted. "I'm not going to say that losing is okay; we have to win." He believes the team showed good moments and played better but needs to strive for victories consistently.

Casemiro acknowledged that while reaching several finals recently, including last season's Europa League final, winning trophies remains elusive. "Few clubs win these cups," he noted. The team must continue improving and maintain their focus on securing silverware.

The midfielder highlighted the importance of maintaining a strong connection within the team as they pursue success. "We are on the right path now," he said confidently. With determination and unity, Casemiro believes Manchester United can achieve their goals.