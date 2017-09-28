Cavani, Neymar push the bad blood behind

Paris, September 28: Edinson Cavani said Paris Saint-Germain must be a "family" on the pitch, despite recent bad blood between the Uruguayan and Neymar.
Tensions between the strikers were sparked when Neymar and Cavani clashed over the taking of a penalty.
That kick, eventually missed by Cavani - the club's long-time penalty taker - against Lyon, raised suggestions of a rift between the Brazilian and other members of the PSG first team.
But speaking after a 3-0 thrashing of Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Cavani asserted the atmosphere at the club was positive.
"We are all different, we might all have different ways of living and seeing things," he explained to Mediaset Premium.
"But when we are on the pitch, we have to all work together as if we're a family to go towards the same objective, which is for the team to win."
Both Neymar and Cavani hit the net to down the Bundesliga champions, with Dani Alves opening the scoring in a convincing victory.