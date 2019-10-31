Football
Celtic, Lazio hit with UEFA charges

By James Willoughby



Nyon, October 31: Celtic and Lazio have been charged by UEFA in relation to the behaviour of their fans during the Europa League fixture at Celtic Park.

The Scottish champions came from behind to win last week's match, Christopher Jullien's 89th-minute winner giving Neil Lennon's side a 2-1 victory in the group-stage fixture.

On Wednesday (October 30), UEFA announced Celtic will face two charges, with fans alleged to have displayed an "illicit banner" and sung "illicit chants". Lazio must also answer to a charge of the latter offence.

One banner in the Celtic end depicted Italy's former fascist leader Benito Mussolini hanging upside down.

The Mussolini banner was unfurled after a group of Lazio fans appeared to perform fascist salutes in Glasgow before the match.

UEFA said: "These cases will be dealt with by the UEFA control, ethics and disciplinary body at its next meeting on 21 November."

The two sides will play each other again before that meeting, with Lazio due to host Celtic on November 7 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Celtic top the Group E table with seven points from three games, a point clear of Cluj. Lazio have three points at the halfway stage and lie third.

UEFA has punished Celtic twice already this season after fans used flares during the matches against AIK - during the Europa League play-off stages - and Cluj.

Story first published: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 31, 2019

