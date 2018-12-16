Cesc Fabregas provides update on AC Milan link as Chelsea exit looms

London, Dec 16: Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas could be one of the big names to move to AC Milan in the winter window after the midfielder shared his frustration with his peripheral role at Chelsea.
The 31-year-old midfielder has long been a target of the Serie A giants, but it’s only recently they have gathered pace in acquiring him in January following their numerous injury problems.
Milan, currently, have a short of options in the midfield after long-term injuries to Lucas Biglia and Giacomo Bonaventura. Bonaventura is out for the rest of the season with ligament injury while Biglia has suffered a calf injury which will sideline him at least for a couple of months.
At such moment, the Rossoneri are looking for a cut-deal for midfield recruitment and Fabregas's profile is said to be attracting the Serie A side.
Besides, with the player now approaching the end of his Stamford Bridge contract which ends next Summer - Milan have looked into the player as a cheap recoup. Chelsea, however, are said to be willing to offer the midfielder an one year contract but the player reportedly is not keen to continue as a backup role.
In a recent interview with Daily Mail, the box to box midfielder instigating the rumours has claimed that he is not quite happy with the game time at Stamford Bridge but will not moan regarding the situation.
The midfielder said: “I know what my role is. Unfortunately, it's not the one I want. I'm keeping it professional as usual.
“I’m always trying to do my best, in the conditions, playing with the youngsters, playing with the first team, even though this year I still haven't played with the full, full first team one game.”
“I'm trying to do what I can. It's a difficult situation for me, obviously.
“I’m playing the cups and the Europa League. I don't give up.
“I’m not someone who you'll see complaining or not giving his all because of that.
The two-time Premier League winner did not extinguish the rumours linking him with a January move away, however.
“I'll always be there showing my face when needed and if the time comes the time comes. We'll see what happens,” he added.
Chelsea, #Fabregas puts AC Milan on alert: 'I am not satisfied' https://t.co/5sJ9g7unFA pic.twitter.com/eAtOHJPuvH— CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) December 14, 2018
Fabregas, who joined the Stamford Bridge side in 2014 has completely lost his place in the starting lineup under Sarri and has only made eleven appearances in all competition, mostly as substitutes and backup to Jorginho.
Assuming these rumors are true, can't see how this would make too much sense. Obviously adding someone like Barella will only strengthen Chelsea - he's a great talent.— EiF (@EiFSoccer) December 12, 2018
Having said that, why further boost the strongest part of the squad when there are way more pressing issues? https://t.co/GW8R8oZvXL
Should he leave, he could be the first of many names to depart the club in January. Veteran defender Gary Cahill has also been linked with a move out of the side in winter window while winger Victor Moses could also follow the suit for more game time.