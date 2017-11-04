Cesc Fabregas: I still have sleepless nights over Jose Mourinho sacking

London, Nov 4: Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has revealed that he maintains a warm relationship with former manager Jose Mourinho since his exit from the Stamford Bridge in December 2015 and conceded he still Has remorse over the Current Manchester United manager's, sacking in Chelsea.
The Portuguese was let go from his second spell at Stamford Bridge in December 2015 when his team struggled to find his rhythm and was almost in a relegation zone losing most of their matches.
After winning the league just in 2014, such performance in the very next seasons was pretty much shocking and many fans claimed that players revolt against the manager was the reason as many labelled Fabregas to be a part of the mutiny.
However, the Spanish international has again rubbished all the rumours and claimed despite everything he feels hurt by the charges that the players weren't attempting to save Mourinho's job as he still feels stressed while sleeping sometimes when he reflects over his old boss' dismissal.
The World Cup winner also suggested that he feels partly responsible for not able to perform at the top level along with his teammates that time however that sacking of Mourinho has not worsened his relationship with the Portuguese manager.
Fabregas told the BBC’s Premier League Show: "I still wonder myself because it was such a shame.
"You go to bed sometimes and you think of many things and sometimes you cannot sleep.
"Still sometimes it bothers me because I could look from the outside as a fan and think, 'these guys are not even trying’. But we just forgot to play football.
"You felt that those six months we were nowhere close to what we really were just a few months before. But it happened and I felt bad for it.
"We still talk today. He is probably the manager that I have had the best feeling and connection for. Apart from Arsene , the one I have the most contact with is Jose."
Fabregas is set to be reunited with Mourinho again on Sunday when Chelsea will host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge and the last time the pair met, the London side thrashed the Manchester 4-0 last year.
This time Chelsea are currently struggling with their form after they faced a humiliating loss against Roma this midweek in Champions however the defending champions will be hoping to bounce back from the misery and looking for a win where they have only lost once in their last 15 encounters.