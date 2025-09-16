Champions League 2025-26 GW1 Schedule: Full List of Gameweek 1 Fixtures, Dates

India A vs Australia A Squads: Full List of Players, Captains, Schedule, Venue - All You Need to Know

The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League group stage, now called the league phase, marks a significant evolution in Europe's premier club competition. The continental tournament starts from Tuesday (September 16) and a number of top encounters are set to take place on the opening day of Gameweek 1.

For the first time, the traditional format of 32 teams split into eight groups of four has been replaced by a single league system involving 36 teams. This new structure follows the Swiss system: each team plays eight matches against eight different opponents, with four games at home and four away.

The league phase will run from September 16, 2025, to January 28, 2026. The 36 teams, drawn from 16 different national associations, include notable debutants such as Bodø/Glimt, Kairat, Pafos, and Union Saint-Gilloise, expanding the geographical diversity of the competition. Kairat, based in Almaty, is now the easternmost team ever to qualify, while Bodø/Glimt from within the Arctic Circle is the northernmost. This season also marks the first since 2005-06 without any Ukrainian teams in the group stage.

Teams are ranked in a single table, and the top eight will directly qualify for the round of 16. Teams finishing 9th to 24th enter a knockout play-off phase, while those ranked 25th to 36th are eliminated. This new format is designed to increase the number of high-stakes matches and fresh rivalries, promising an exciting and competitive season ahead.

UEFA Champions League Gameweek 1 Fixtures

Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Athletic Club vs Arsenal (10:15 PM IST)

PSV Eindhoven vs Union Saint-Gilloise (10:15 PM IST)

Benfica vs Qarabağ (12:30 AM IST, September 17)

Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund (12:30 AM IST, September 17)

Real Madrid vs Marseille (12:30 AM IST, September 17)

Tottenham vs Villarreal (12:30 AM IST, September 17)

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Olympiacos vs Pafos (10:15 PM IST)

Slavia Praha vs Bodø/Glimt (10:15 PM IST)

Ajax vs Inter (12:30 AM IST, September 18)

Bayern München vs Chelsea (12:30 AM IST, September 18)

Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid (12:30 AM IST, September 18)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta (12:30 AM IST, September 18)

Thursday, September 18, 2025

Club Brugge vs Monaco (10:15 PM IST)

Kobenhavn vs Leverkusen (10:15 PM IST)

Frankfurt vs Galatasaray (12:30 AM IST, Sept 19)

Man City vs Napoli (12:30 AM IST, Sept 19)

Newcastle vs Barcelona (12:30 AM IST, Sept 19)

Sporting CP vs Kairat Almaty (12:30 AM IST, Sept 19)