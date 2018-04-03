Champions League: Bayern Munich eye tough Sevilla clash in first-leg quarterfinal

London, April 3: Sevilla will welcome reigning and impending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Tuesday (April 4) as they look to gain the upper hand in their two-legged Champions League quarterfinals meeting.
Bayern Munich and Sevilla are coming to this encounter after going through vastly contrasting fortunes.
Sevilla had wasted a two-goal advantage against Barcelona in the La Liga while Bayern hammered Borussia Dortmund 6-0 in the Bundesliga. But those results will have no bearing on their Champions League meeting.
The traditional gift exchange between the #SFC and #FCB
A quick look at the facts
These teams have played only once against each other and that too in an exhibition match way back in 1992.
Bayern took part in a friendly match that was arranged to present new signing Diego Maradona, who had just served a 15-month ban for cocaine use.
Maradona played a crucial part in two goals as he lined up alongside the likes of Diego Simeone and Rafa Paz, and Davor Šuker, as Sevilla cruised to a 3-1 win.
WERBUNG
Mir gefällt unser neues DFB Away Jersey 👍😃⚽️
Schau doch mal auf https://t.co/eNgY0laM7l #DieMannschaft #WorldCup2018 #Germany #esmuellert #HereToCreate
Key battle
Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) vs Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich
Muller is one of the most intelligent players in European football and his versatility is key to Bayern's success. As Philipp Lahm's successor in Bayern's back four, Kimmich will offer the visitors extra quality in attack as well as a no-nonsense approach to defending.
The man tasked with keeping the German pair quiet will likely be Sevilla's stand-in captain, Sergio Escudero, a former Schalke player.
It's #UCL MATCHDAY!
The boys face @SevillaFC_ENG at 20:45 CEST! 🔴⚪ #packmas #SCFFCB
How the match could pan out
Sevilla and Bayern could serve up one of the most exciting games of the Champions League quarterfinals.
Sevilla's feat of knocking Manchester United out of the competition has largely been played down, with fans and media alike choosing to criticise José Mourinho's tactics.
That said, Bayern are a different kettle of fish entirely and hold edge on paper.
What they said
"We have a huge amount of respect for @SevillaFC_ENG. They play with a lot of desire, and are always aggressive." #Jupp #SFCFCB
Jupp Heynckes (Bayern coach): We have huge amount of respect for Sevilla. They play with a lot of desire and are always aggressive.
PRESS CONFERENCE | @VMontella: "We have to make @FCBayernEN do things they're not used to"
➡️ https://t.co/chSjgV945w#vamosmisevilla #UCL #SFCFCB
Vincenzo Montella (Sevilla coach): We will have to make Bayern do things that they are not used to.
🎙️ @Pablosarabia92: "We have to leave the pressure of history to one side"
➡️ https://t.co/s81Ped0kV4#vamosmisevilla #SFCFCB #UCL
Potential Sevilla starting line-up: Rico, Mercado, Kjaer, Lenglet, Escudero, N'Zonzi, Pizarro, Navas, Vazquez, Correa, Muriel.
Potential Bayern Munich starting line-up: Ulreich, Kimmich, Süle, Hummels, Alaba, Martínez, Thiago, James, Müller, Ribéry, Lewandowski.
