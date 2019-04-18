Football

Champions League: Ajax v Tottenham, Liverpool v Barcelona semi-final dates confirmed

By Opta

London, April 18: Tottenham will host Ajax in the first match of the 2018-19 Champions League semi-finals, UEFA has confirmed.

UEFA revealed on Thursday (April 18) that the opening leg of the last-four encounter will be played on April 30, with Barcelona taking on Liverpool at Camp Nou the following day.

Seven days later, last season's beaten finalists Liverpool host Barcelona in the first of the second legs before Ajax welcome Spurs to Amsterdam.

Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano home will then be the venue for the final of this season's Champions League on June 1.

Champions League semi-final dates in full:

April 30: Tottenham v Ajax

May 1: Barcelona v Liverpool

May 7: Liverpool v Barcelona

May 8: Ajax v Tottenham

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 14:50 [IST]
