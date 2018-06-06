Chelsea boosted in quest to retain Eden Hazard

Benagluru, June 6: Zinedine Zidane's shock Real Madrid exit has handed Premier League giants Chelsea a major boost in their quest to retain their most prized asset Eden Hazard.
The Los Blancos have been repeatedly linked with a swoop for the 27-year-old Belgian superstar, who is a huge fan of the former Real Madrid manager.
Zidane also is believed to rate Hazard pretty high and was the main protagonist behind the La Liga giants showing constant interest in the Chelsea superstar for quite some time now.
However, it is now thought that Hazard to Real Madrid rumours are dead right now with Zidane quitting from the managerial role at the Spanish capital club.
President Florentino Perez is set to splash the cash yet again this summer after watching his side win a fourth Champions League in five years.
Zidane's exit is likely to see Gareth Bale return to a prominent role, especially after his heroics in the win over Liverpool in the Champions League final.
With Cristiano Ronaldo also set to stay, as well as Isco and Marco Asensio pushing for a starting role, Real Madrid have a wealth of options in the roles Hazard is capable of playing i.e. attacking midfield and in the wide areas.
The focus of Real Madrid could shift to other problematic areas as Karim Benzema looks the most likely to leave following his yet another below par season.
Robert Lewandowski and Neymar are both top targets as Perez pushes on with his plans despite the absence of a manager.
Chelsea are set to offer Hazard a new deal after the World Cup in a bid to secure his future and increase their bargaining position should a European giant come calling. And Zidane could yet end up managing the Belgium star after being linked with the Stamford Bridge hot seat.
However, it is believed that Zidane will take a sabbatical for now and will not return to managing for some time.
Chelsea, meanwhile, are being linked with a host of managers but the strongest candidates remain Maurizio Sarri and Luis Enrique.
