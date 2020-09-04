Chelsea close in on signing Havertz as he leaves Germany camp

Bengaluru, September 4: Kai Havertz left the Germany camp in Stuttgart to complete his expected move to Chelsea, the German Football Association (DFB) has confirmed.
Bayer Leverkusen forward Havertz will reportedly undergo a medical at Chelsea ahead of signing for what is expected to be an initial club-record fee of £72million (€80m), surpassing the outlay on Kepa Arrizabalaga.
"Kai Havertz has left the Stuttgart headquarters of the German national team to clarify matters surrounding a potential move to Chelsea. This took place after a discussion with Bayer 04 and DFB leadership," Leverkusen tweeted from their official handle to confirm the move.
It has been reported the deal could reach £90m (€100m) with add-ons.
Leverkusen's confimration comes a couple of days after their Sporting Director and 1990 World Cup-winner Rudi Voller dismissed the proposed move as 'nonsense.
"This is nonsense," Voller was reported to have told DPA, in quotes also run by Sport Bild.
Havertz's arrival would take Chelsea's spending on reinforcements for the 2020-21 season to over £200m, with Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell having been secured ahead of the free transfers of Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva.
Germany were based in Stuttgart as part of their UEFA Nations League campaign where they were held by Spain.
If Havertz does eventually join Chelsea, he will follow Ziyech and Germany colleague Werner at the club for next season.
Chelsea were unable to sign players in the transfer window ahead of the 2019-20 season due to a ban imposed because of rule breaches relating to the signing of young players.
That two-window ban was halved in November, giving them freedom to begin conducting transfer activities again and they have been emphatic in their preparations for 2019-20.
Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Sergio Reguilon have also been strongly linked with moves to Stamford Bridge.
The 2020-21 Premier League season starts on September 12.
Chelsea, who finished fourth last season, begin their campaign with an away game against Brighton on September 15.
