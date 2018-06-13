Chelsea could land Maurizio Sarri at the cost of David Luiz

Bengaluru, June 13: FA Cup champions Chelsea are finally ready to move for Maurizio Sarri, but defender David Luiz could switch to Napoli as part of the deal as per reports in Italy.
Antonio Conte is set to leave the Blues after a tumultuous 2017-18 with Sarri the West Londoners' primary target to replace Conte.
Napoli have already moved to replace Sarri hiring former Chelsea chief Carlo Ancelotti but are holding out for an offer from the Premier League club.
Sarri's £7million release clause expired on May 31, but the club are insistent on receiving something in return from Chelsea. Now, according to SportItalia, Napoli are in the market for David Luiz, who is actually frozen-out at Stamford Bridge under Conte.
Luiz could have a future under new management, but should the Serie A club get their way, Sarri would need to start his Chelsea tenure without the star Brazilian defender. As part of the complicated, multi-faceted deal, Chelsea would reportedly also welcome full-back Elseid Hysaj to strengthen their squad.
Sarri is now expected to be offered a three-year deal, perhaps as a two-year contract with a third-year option, at Stamford Bridge. However, should Chelsea consider Napoli's asking price for Sarri to be too high, especially after the appointment of Ancelotti, they may look elsewhere for a new boss.
Reports in recent weeks have suggested former France boss Laurent Blanc could be close to a move, with Luis Enrique pulling out of the running. Meanwhile, there are also some reports emerging that Chelsea might give Antonio Conte another year to revive the Blues' form.
During last season, Conte had clashed with the transfer committee of Chelsea several times and did not get to land the players he wanted. It is being reported that Chelsea are now trying to improve their relations with Conte who helped them win the Premier League in his debut season in England.
Whatever happens at the club, there needs to be a decision soon or else it will affect the squad and their transfer activity especially when the transfer window will close in England early this season.
