Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Chelsea's Drinkwater charged with drink driving

By Opta
Chelseas Drinkwater charged with drink driving
Chelsea's Drinkwater charged with drink driving

London, April 9: Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been charged with drink driving after a one-vehicle collision on Monday (April 8), Cheshire Police confirmed.

Police confirmed the former Leicester City man was arrested and released on unconditional bail following an incident in the village of Mere.

Drinkwater is now due to appear in court next month.

A statement read: "A 29-year-old from Nether Alderley has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Cheshire.

"Danny Drinkwater, of Bollington Lane, was arrested shortly after 12:30am on Monday April 8 following a one-vehicle collision on Ashley Road in Mere.

"He has been released on unconditional bail and is set to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on Monday May 13."

Drinkwater is enduring a difficult time at Chelsea, as he is yet to make a single Premier League appearance this season under Maurizio Sarri.

The England international joined from Leicester in August 2017 for a reported £35million, but he only played 12 league games in his first season, failing to convince the then manager Antonio Conte during those fleeting outings.

On Monday night a Chelsea spokesman had said: "We are aware of reports but we will want to establish all of the facts before commenting."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 15:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue