Chelsea give up hope on Alvaro Morata as hunt for new striker begins

Bengaluru, October 23: Premier League giants Chelsea have finally lost patience with their out of form striker Alvaro Morata and will try to sign a new striker in the January transfer window as per reports in England.
Inter Milan hitman Mauro Icardi tops the list of Maurizio Sarri while AC Milan's Patrick Cutrone is a cheaper alternative.
Morata has struggled to adjust to the demands of Premier League football ever since his £65million move to Stamford Bridge in 2017 even though he did enjoy a good start to his time at Chelsea.
The club have been desperate to give him the time to prove himself as the main 20-goal a season striker they need, but have now conceded that is unlikely to happen.
And with Maurizio Sarri's side now looking like genuine title contenders, the Chelsea board are now looking to boost their chances by splashing out on a new in-form forward mid-season.
The Blues know they need to take the goalscoring burden off Eden Hazard to ensure he remains at the peak of his game, not just in front of goal but also as the creative force in the side.
The Blues had hoped Morata, 25, would finally settle in London this season and find the kind of form in front of goal which saw him shine at Real Madrid and Juventus.
But while they still don't doubt his ability as player, the Chelsea management are resigned to the fact that he may never produce his best in West London.
There is an acceptance both at coaching and board level that the lack of a genuine top-class striker in the squad is a huge area of weakness.
Olivier Giroud is a decent target man and popular figure in the dressing room, but he is far from the regular goalscorer Chelsea need.
Meanwhile, Michy Batshuayi is also regarded as being short of the quality needed to be the main man in a push for silverware at home and in Europe.