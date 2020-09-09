Chelsea injury news - Four stars who are set to miss first gameweek

Bengaluru, Sept. 9: With five new Summer signings, Chelsea fans must be raring to see their team in action, however, they may have to wait a bit more, to see the full squad available ahead of the first game week.
The Blues get their 2020/21 Premier League campaign underway when they travel to Brighton & Hove Albion. But Lampard is already facing a lot of injury crisis with several first-team players including two new signings a big doubt for the opener.
Here’s a list of the players who will be out of action and who still have a chance to make into the side ahead of the first match.
Christian Pulisic
The US international was arguably their best player post restart. However, his impressive form came to a sad end with a hamstring problem during Chelsea's FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal. He is almost sure to miss the first game but could be back in the side, at the end of the month.
Ben Chilwell
Chelsea's most expensive defensive signing ever, the former Leicester left-back was already injured when he completed the move to Stamford Bridge. He is yet to recover from the heel injury he was struggling with at Leicester. The 23-year-old has been doing some special training at Cobham in order to be fit and to make his debut for the club. However, he is a big doubt ahead of the first game.
Reece James
The young right-back has had a breakthrough season last season and there are a lot of expectations riding on his shoulder to deliver this term again. However, he is unlikely to be a part of the first game week after suffering an injury while training with the England U-21 squad. The setback although is not serious but he is facing a race against time to be ready for the Brighton tie.
Hakim Ziyech
The 27-year-old new signing was on a song during Chelsea's first pre-season where he managed an assist. But in the very game, he went down with a knee injury and immediately left the field. There is no concrete news on his return and as per reports, the injury is not serious either. However, there are still question marks on his first-team inclusion ahead of the opening fixture.