Chelsea line up Barcelona's Jasper Cillessen as replacement for Real Madrid-bound Thibaut Courtois

Bengaluru, July 31: Chelsea are eyeing to make a move for Jasper Cillessen this summer if their first choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois leaves. The Belgian Goalkeeper is heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in this summer transfer window.
Chelsea will be ready to hear offers from Real for Courtois as the Belgian's contract is going to expire after the end of the 2018-19 season and the player is not keen on signing an extension with the Blues. The club management is shortlisting replacements for the Belgium No 1 and a couple of names are doing the rounds already.
According to sources, Chelsea were in pole position with Liverpool to sign Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker from Roma. But Alisson chose Liverpool over the London side as the Blues will not play in the Champions League next season. The other names doing the rounds are Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester City, Jack Butland of Stoke City, Jordan Pickford of Everton and AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma.
However, recent reports suggest Maurizio Sarri has made Barcelona's Jasper Cillessen as his top summer transfer target if Courtois goes to Real Madrid. The problem, however, is that Cillessen does not match the quality of Courtois.
The Dutch goalkeeper is not the first choice for Barcelona and he has made only 21 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona so far. Back when he was with AFC Ajax, Cillessen made 143 appearances in all competitions during his six-season stint.
At Barcelona though, German goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is first-choice ahead of Cillessen over the last two seasons. So, the 29-year-old Dutchman will certainly wish to leave Camp Nou in this summer to play first team football in the next season.
Though, the release clause of Jasper Cillessen is around £54 million, Chelsea might get him within £31 million in this summer. Chelsea will desperately need one Goalkeeper if Thibaut Courtois leaves in this summer as the backup options Willy Caballero, Marcin Bulka and Robert Green are not ready to start in the Premier League for the Blues.